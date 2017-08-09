My Favourite Photos from India

My India photos are finally here! Or rather, I feel like i

My travels in India was definitely not the most relaxing experience of my life. It was terribly amazing.

Terrible in the realness of poverty, injustice, lack of medical care, human rights or the tiniest bit of freedom that we are so used to in our world.

India was amazing not only in the lush landscapes, diverse culture, amazing architecture but in the beauty and hospitality of people I met there. I don’t think I’ve photographed more eager smiles than I have had here and often times a simple hello or the sight of a camera was enough to make their day.

I left India happy to have gained a fresh perspective on many things. Highly recommend India to anyone who is interested in a heck of an adventure.

