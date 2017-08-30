Postcards from Virginia: A Holiday With my Irish Family

The wonderful view from Shenandoah Park, Washington, DC

Hello from Virginia.

I have been spending the last week in our cottage in the mountains with my Irish family, whom I met in China a few years ago and it’s been a jolly time. I feel fortunate to see to new places surrounded by family, and am learning lots about British culture and Irish tradition.

A few curious things I have learned about the Irish:

• Tea and biscuits are to be had at least three times a day

• The Irish find humour in everything

• Peanut butter is deemed a North American evil. The smell — just as rotten as veggie mite

• To be Irish you must have a love for potatoes and butter

• Every kind of fabric in the house goes under the iron. Towels, jeans, socks, sheets, ties, you name it

Mornings around the breakfast table. Toast with butter and jam are staples.

Virginia is a peaceful county, it is a land filled with blue skies, sweet corn, and rolling hills dotted with animals. It is a nice change of pace from my previous week in New York. It is one of the first places in North America where I can hear summer cicadas that remind me of Asia — an unfamiliar yet peaceful place.

My Irish family. All three generations

We will spend the next few days visiting historical places, civil war monuments and local towns that hold much Southern charm. I am learning much about American history and am gaining an insight into a culture that is different than what I have learned from Hollywood films since I was a child. It is an educational and eye opening experience.



Chatham Manor in Fredericksburg. This place has the loveliest gardens A little corner from Charlottesville, Virginia. A beautiful little town despite the recent riot

With all the negative news that comes from the media these days, I find myself especially thankful to be here. I am reminded that even though the world is not always a peaceful place, there is much good and beauty to be captured and look forward to.

Till next time.

