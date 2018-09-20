Postcards from San Francisco

Dusk at Golden Gate Bridge.

San Francisco is the city of golden light. It is the place where you embrace the west coast the moment you step out of the airport. The air is not humid like New York, there are palm trees, bursts of colors, fog and sunshine.



You know you are in California when you take photos of bougainvillea and palm trees.

Stumbled across the newly opened flower shop Marigold. A golden space.



Cannot get enough of the flora and street art.

San Francisco is bay windows, lemon trees by your door and Hispanic grandmothers chopping selling fruit spiced with chili powder on the street. It is tacos for three square meals and tracing the light from your morning coffee cup till it disappears behind the Golden Gate Bridge. San Francisco is watching fluffy dogs leaping around in Mission Park with fresh nectarines in your bag and juice dribbling down your chins.

San Francisco is the packed streets of Chinatown, the familiar smell, and the line up for delicious boba tea. It is the quiet across the water, the trains, the buses, the people that cannot block the chilly of summer and light that streams between endless buildings and museums that make up this city.



Beautiful produce at Ferry Building Market. Explored the area with new friends, sampled six different kinds of peaches. A place where you want to eat and photograph everything. A white eggplant!

San Francisco is where I crossed off another city on my list and went home with satisfaction knowing that my world grew smaller but my perspective enlarged. It is the city where you know you’d made it just to be there and the place where you remind yourself to stop, take in what’s around you, and know that at this moment you have never felt so alive. It is a moment to relive again and again.



Catching light at the Conservatory of Flowers



Till next time, San Francisco.

Some recommendations:

Ferry Building Marketplace: A mecca for chefs, food lovers and tourists like me.

Tartine Bakery: Everything is delicious here! Coffee, artisan bread, everything. I loved people watching here. Will visit again and again.

Pancho Villa Taqueria: Local taco place recommended by a friend. Though I have to say all the tacos taste good in the Mission District.

Palace of Fine Arts Theatre: I did a terrible job visiting museums on this trip but the stunning architecture caught my eye! Will visit for photos next time. Tell me how it goes.

Conservatory of Flowers: If you love plants, come here for a half day trip. Beautiful and photogenic too.

Boba Guys: I don’t even drink boba in Taiwan but this place was really good! Impressed with the quality of my matcha tea and almond jelly.

Buffalo Exchange: Not one for thrifting but loved this place like a grandmother at a fire sale. So many goods! Skip the trip to Nordstrom and make a stop here. Recommend 100%.

37.774929 -122.419415

